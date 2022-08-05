ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 8, 2022: Rates seesaw

Rates on 30-year mortgages rose by almost four-tenths of a point Friday, extending a three-day pattern of dramatic up and down swings ranging from a third to a half a percentage point each day. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.82% 6.22%. FHA 30-Year...
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Which States Have Specific Home Equity Loan Laws?

A home equity loan—also known as an equity loan, home equity installment loan, or second mortgage—is a type of consumer debt. Home equity loans allow homeowners to borrow against the equity in their homes. The loan amount is based on the difference between the home’s current market value and the homeowner’s mortgage balance due. Because home equity loans require mortgage holders to put their house at risk if they default on the loan, these types of loan are relatively tightly regulated.
TEXAS STATE
Investopedia

Will a Loan on My 401(k) Affect my Mortgage?

If you need to access some of the money you’ve built up in your 401(k), you can use a short-term loan that you will pay back with money from your paychecks. Borrowing from your 401(k) can often be a better alternative to getting money than using higher-interest loans like title loans, payday loans, or even personal loans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Rising interest rates boost Legal & General-CEO

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rising interest rates are helping Legal & General's (LGEN.L) business, its chief executive said on Tuesday as the British life insurer recorded an above-forecast 8% rise in first-half operating profit and said it was on track to meet or beat its financial goals.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

How To Narrow Down Your 401(k) Investment Choices

If you’re looking at the investment options available in your 401(k) and are overwhelmed by your range of choices, you should count yourself lucky. Many 401(k) plans offer only very limited investment options, and some encourage participants to invest heavily in your own company’s stock. You might not...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Has Inflation Peaked?

This week, investors will find out whether or not inflation has peaked. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July. Economists predict a rise of 8.7% year-over-year compared with a 9.1% jump in June. On a monthly basis, the CPI is expected to rise 0.2% in July after jumping 1.3% in June, which marked the biggest monthly gain since September of 2005. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen increasing 6.1% from a year ago, up from 5.9% previously.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Can You Be a Retirement Plan Educator?

If you’re interested in retirement – either because you are planning your own, or because you find the subject fascinating – you might have wondered if you can share your knowledge in a formal way. The good news is that this is certainly possible – there are courses that help people learn about retirement, led by specialists in the field.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Should I Put an Annuity Into My 401K?

If you have a 401(k) plan, you are probably aware that you can use it to invest in a wide variety of funds – target-date funds, passively managed index funds, and actively managed mutual funds. Some plans, however, also allow you to access other types of financial product, such as annuities. An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company in which you make a lump-sum payment or series of payments and, in return, receive regular disbursements, beginning either immediately or at some point in the future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Investopedia

How to Find Out How Your 401(K) Compares to Other 401(K)s

A 401(k) plan is a popular way to save for retirement, but each employer determines what to offer with their own plans. Different 401(k) plans can have different fees, matching contribution limits, and investment options. To determine whether your 401(k) is competitive, you can compare its terms and offerings with...
PERSONAL FINANCE

