Watch: Josh Heupel discusses Vols' first scrimmage during fall camp
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. The Vols will kick off its 2022 campaign Sept. 1 against Ball State at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup. 2022 Tennessee football...
College football world reacts to shocking first-place vote in coaches poll
The overall results of the preseason coaches poll were mostly unsurprising. The Alabama Crimson Tide led the way at No. 1 followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3. Those three teams are the frontrunners to win this season’s national title with one sportsbook’s odds suggesting that no other team really even has a chance.
Oklahoma WRs coach Cale Gundy resigns after reading “shameful and hurtful” word off player’s iPad
Less than a month before the Oklahoma Sooners‘ first game of the 2022 season, their wide receivers coach has resigned. That would be Cale Gundy (brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy), who played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990-93, started his coaching career there the next year as a graduate assistant, and had been an assistant there since 1999. On Sunday night, Gundy (seen above during the Sooners’ spring game in April) announced his resignation, saying he did so not to be a distraction after reading a “shameful and hurtful” word aloud off a player’s iPad during a film session this past week:
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
