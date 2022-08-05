North Idaho Now podcast Episode 155: Headlines from 8/3 through 8/5

Read on shoshonenewspress.com
idahobusinessreview.com
STCU passes quarter-million-member milestone while expanding into Idaho
The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Shoshone News Press
Pinehurst celebrates freedom
PINEHURST — Blue skies, smiles and American flags could be seen all weekend sprinkled throughout the streets of Pinehurst for the 52nd annual Pinehurst Days. The Pinehurst/Kingston Lions organized the family-friendly weekend event, hosting old and new traditions for everyone to enjoy. The festivities kicked off Friday evening with...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Power out in Hayden area; KEC expects outage to be resolved by 10 p.m.
A large power outage in the Hayden area is affecting Kootenai Electric Cooperative customers. The company says on its website that customers should be prepared to be without power for several more hours. The outage was caused by a car that crashed around 3 p.m. into a pole near the...
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
pullmanradio.com
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow expands community assistance programs to Whitman County residents
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow has expanded community assistance programs to Whitman County residents in response to the recent staffing matter of the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. They will continue providing these resources until the Whitman County Humane Society matter is resolved. This decision has...
Missing Person: Randy L. Jackson
KAMIAH - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate 71-year-old Randy C. Jackson, who was last seen on July 30, 2022. According to police, after reviewing multiple cameras in many locations, his vehicle was seen on video headed east towards Kamiah from the Orofino area at around 2:41 p.m. on July 30.
Shoshone News Press
KSD and MSD registration info
The Kellogg School District (KSD) and Mullan School District (MSD) have released the important information for getting students registered for the 2022-2023 school year. • For students attending Pinehurst Elementary (K-5), new student registration is Aug. 17-26, by appointment. Call 208-682-2193 after Aug. 15 to schedule. • New students attending...
Shoshone News Press
Late morning accident shuts down I-90
One person was killed and another seriously injured following a head-on collision late Thursday morning on an already congested area of Interstate 90 near Mullan. Multiple official sources tell the News-Press that reports came in just after 11 a.m., stating that a semi-truck was on fire and blocking I-90 between Wallace and Mullan near milepost 64, where all of the traffic has been reduced to single lanes on the eastbound side of the highway due to construction.
Kootenai Co. deputy suffers paralyzing stroke two months after giving birth
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they are looking for help from the public for one of their deputies after she suffered a debilitating stroke just weeks after giving birth to her daughter. Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Yvonne Cress welcomed the birth of her baby girl in June 2022. They said she was at...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
