New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.

A Jefferson County husband and father of four seemingly vanished Monday morning, and now there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, works for a property management company. He left his southern Jefferson County home about 7:45 a.m. and was going to check on some properties over on the west side of the county, said family friend Staci Self.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO