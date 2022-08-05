Read on www.waff.com
WAFF
Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer in the south means tomatoes and a lot of them!. Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn about a southern delicacy, tomato pie.
Books-A-Million to open at new location in Decatur this weekend
Decatur's Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.
Madison Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic hiatus
The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local farmers to be featured in national TV show
Mark and Sandy Byrd of Byrd Family Farms in Danville will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The segment will highlight Byrd Farms for being named Alabama’s 2022 Farm of Distinction. The show will premiere locally on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Aug....
19 Rewind: Former WHNT reporter remembers chasing Elvis in 1975
In 2005, News 19 reporters met with former WHNT reporter Dick Curtis at the hotel before it was demolished to talk about chasing down Elvis Presley in 1975.
Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
Lego Extravaganza coming to Downtown Huntsville!
If you're looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend, look no further than EarlyWorks Children's Museum in Downtown Huntsville.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
WAFF
Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
Bridge Street Town Center under new management
A real estate investment firm based in Dallas now manages Huntsville's open-air mall.
WAFF
Louisville man dies in Cullman County wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Louisville, Kentucky, man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Conor James Nelis, 22, died in the wreck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened near...
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
drivinvibin.com
Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama
Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
WAFF
UPDATE: Power has been restored to areas in Downtown Hunstville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street was impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause was unknown at this time service has...
WAFF
Huntsville Hospital and LifeSouth to host blood drive to fight blood shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 9, Huntsville Hospital and LifeSouth are teaming up to host an emergency blood drive to help fight blood shortage. According to LifeSouth, the summer is a difficult time for blood collection as schools close and many regular donors are traveling. Blood usage increases during the summer months, which causes the community’s blood supply to drop when it is needed.
WAFF
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
tvliving.com
Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
Banana pudding eating champ downs 15 pounds of pudding in national contest
How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That's the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.
WAFF
Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February. Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people. Alex...
