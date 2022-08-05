ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAFF

Rhythm on Monroe’s classic tomato pie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Summer in the south means tomatoes and a lot of them!. Payton steps inside the kitchen at Rhythm on Monroe in Huntsville to learn about a southern delicacy, tomato pie.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local farmers to be featured in national TV show

Mark and Sandy Byrd of Byrd Family Farms in Danville will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. The segment will highlight Byrd Farms for being named Alabama’s 2022 Farm of Distinction. The show will premiere locally on WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville on Aug....
DANVILLE, AL
Madison, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Hunstville Utilities responding to power outage in Downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is currently responding to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street is being impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause is unknown at this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Louisville man dies in Cullman County wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Louisville, Kentucky, man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Conor James Nelis, 22, died in the wreck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened near...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

UPDATE: Power has been restored to areas in Downtown Hunstville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to a power outage in Downtown Huntsville. Clinton Avenue south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from 4th Street east to Monroe Street was impacted by the power outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the cause was unknown at this time service has...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital and LifeSouth to host blood drive to fight blood shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 9, Huntsville Hospital and LifeSouth are teaming up to host an emergency blood drive to help fight blood shortage. According to LifeSouth, the summer is a difficult time for blood collection as schools close and many regular donors are traveling. Blood usage increases during the summer months, which causes the community’s blood supply to drop when it is needed.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
tvliving.com

Payton Walker attempts a police obstacle course

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you thinking about a career change? Well, the Huntsville Police Department is hosting an obstacle course open house on Saturday. This is an informal meet-and-greet as visitors are encouraged to try out the obstacle course. The open house is from 8 - 10...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Guntersville man arrested for selling cocaine that caused overdoses

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force arrested and charged a man that had connections to at least three overdoses in February. Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five overdoses in Marshall County were confirmed. Those overdoses resulted in the death of two people. Alex...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

