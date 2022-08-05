Read on www.makeuseof.com
3 Reasons Why the Nintendo Switch Is the Gold Standard for Portable Gaming
The Switch has become one of Nintendo's most popular consoles with over 110 million sold, just under the Nintendo DS, selling 154 million units. Similar to the Nintendo DS, the Switch was also built with portability in mind, but with much better graphics and can output to an HD display.
Apple Arcade vs. Xbox Game Pass for iOS: Which Is Best?
Gone are the days when Snake or Pinball were the only games available on mobile devices. Now you can play almost anything you want on your mobile. Subscription services like Apple Arcade and even Xbox Game Pass are now available on iOS, making mobile gaming more accessible than ever for Apple owners.
How to Fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x80131505 in Windows 10 & 11
Some users can’t utilize MS Store because every time they try, it throws the 0x80131505 error. The 0x80131505 error is a launch issue that arises when some users try to bring up Microsoft Store, and comes with a "try again later" message. If you’re one of the users who...
How to Register an Amiibo on Your Nintendo Switch
If you are a fan of collecting figurines, amiibo could be your next obsession. Nintendo’s amiibo look awesome, but they're not just pretty faces! You can use these tiny figures to unlock exclusive benefits in certain Nintendo Switch games. If this has piqued your interest, and you want to...
