Rev. Al Sharpton: Griner sentence ‘an absolute moral outrage,’ but she has ‘millions’ of supporters

Read on www.msnbc.com
Related
MSNBC
Paul Manafort doesn't apologize in first in-depth interview since prison
Former campaign chairman for former President Trump, Paul Manafort, served almost two years in prison on bank and fraud charges. Manafort gave his first in-depth interview since prison to Insider, and reporter Mattathias Schwartz joins Morning Joe to discuss.Aug. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge rules Tulsa Race Massacre survivors can move forward with lawsuit
Over 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, a judge ruled that the three remaining survivors could sue for reparations in court. MSNBC's Tiffany Cross speaks with civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons about what this means for the future of accountability in Tulsa.Aug. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies
A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Alex Jones' very bad week exposes a toxic conservative evolution
It was bad. He was caught lying under oath about his previous lies about the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. And he found out that his lawyers accidentally turned over every one of his texts and emails to the attorneys for the families he has maligned. And...
Comments / 0