Atlanta, GA

Shooting during ball game at Atlanta park leaves 2 dead and 4 wounded, including 6-year-old

A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park in southwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. The game was interrupted by an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire, and six people were shot, he said.
ATLANTA, GA
MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat :

MOVING SALE August 12th & 13th Fri & Sat : 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m Household items, chicken items, such as feeders & incubator Weedeaters, cement mixer, air compressor. Different types of toys. Tiara glassware. Clothing, and lots of seasonal items. “SO MUCH MORE” 279 Alcovy Trestle Rd. Covington, Ga. 30014.
COVINGTON, GA
Tax increase opposition prompts Rockdale County to eye cost-cutting

CONYERS — After hearing hours of citizen complaints about a proposed tax increase for fiscal year 2023, Rockdale County announced it had begun evaluating cost-saving measures for the upcoming budget. Following the Board of Commissioners first two millage rate hearings on Tuesday, Aug. 2, county leadership began evaluating cost-saving...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Covington sets millage, approves pay increase

COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year. Council members also...
COVINGTON, GA

