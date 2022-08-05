ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
247Sports

DB DaShawn Stone commits to Duke

DaShawn Stone took his time as he weighed the three schools on top of his list. The Asheville (N.C.) A C Reynolds safety spoke with his family, his coaches and folks in his inner circle, and at the end of it decided staying in state was his best option. So...
247Sports

Incoming transfer Jacob Grandison still recovering from injury

Duke Basketball graduate student Jacob Grandison transferred in to the program from Illinois this offseason, injecting much needed experience on a young roster. A veteran guard who played his first two years at Holy Cross before ending his undergraduate career with the Illini, Grandison was recruited heavily by much of college basketball before ultimately deciding to play his last year on the college level with the Blue Devils.
