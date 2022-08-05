UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims

Read on www.wymt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Alabama donates $25,000 to Kentucky flood relief
SHARPSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Legendary Country music band Alabama donated $25,000 to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, the group announced. On Saturday, Alabama presented a check during their concert at The Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg. “With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very...
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breathitt County football team is trying to work through some of the most difficult days its players and coaches have ever faced. Fortunately, their fellow Kentuckians have stepped up to help. Madison Central High School offered to host the team’s practices. And on Monday, there was a special surprise waiting for them after the final whistle.
wymt.com
Breathitt County Bobcats practice in Richmond after losing field in flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the flooding that devastated much of Eastern Kentucky, the Breathitt County Bobcats are without a home. The football team has not had a home field for a little more than a week, but they have still had to find a way to prepare for the upcoming season.
wymt.com
North Laurel All-Stars advance to LLWS regional semifinal
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE (8/7/2022 6:08 p.m.) The North Laurel All-Stars are heading to the semifinal of the Great Lakes Regional of the Little League World Series. Representing Kentucky, the team beat Ohio 7-6 in a nail-biting finish. North Laurel advances to the winner’s bracket, and will face Indiana...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are just shy of the Top 20 in the first preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Kentucky is one of six teams in the Southeastern Conference to make the poll, the most of any conference. Alabama reclaims the top spot, followed by Ohio...
wymt.com
UK working to accommodate on-campus housing for record first year class
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is welcoming their biggest incoming class this fall semester, and students around campus say even though it’s great to have more students, it might be a challenge. Some UK students have already moved into their dorms, but other students won’t be...
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Powell County Pirates
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With COVID being a major factor the last couple of seasons, the coaching tenure of Mike Jones has not been an easy one. “The last two years been really difficult,” Jones said. “COVID hurt us really hard. It was never a consistent lineup. We just never found we found a little consistency there at the end of the year. You know it takes a while to learn players and things like that. This has been the best year so far just stability the morale’s great and you know where just looking to improve everyday and just see what happens.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
wymt.com
Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.
wymt.com
Semi-truck fire closes one lane on I-75 Northbound
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One lane is closed on I-75 Northbound because of a semi-truck fire near the 72 mile marker. According to officials, a trailer was loaded with spools of PVC tubing when the fire erupted. The heat and intensity of the fire severely damaged the asphalt on...
Comments / 0