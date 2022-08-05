Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!

Read on mix979fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday
Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
A Margaritaville Resort Here In Texas? Yep! It’s The Perfect Labor Day Getaway
We are a little less than a month out from the 3-day Labor Day weekend. Plenty of time to plan a weekend getaway. Have I got a suggestion for you! You've heard the Margaritaville song by Jimmy Buffett, right? 'Wasting away again in Margaritaville....' are the lyrics. You might have sung along to it at a karaoke bar a time or two before.
cbs7.com
Power Sweets Nutrition and other local businesses host a back-to-school party for children
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back to school for Midland and Ector ISD is soon approaching. On Sunday, Power Sweets Nutrition in Odessa came together with other local businesses to host their first annual back-to-school drive for kids in the community. Over 250 backpacks and school supplies were handed out in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of […]
cbs7.com
Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
cbs7.com
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
8 people hurt, sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, woman arrested following fight at Odessa bar
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role […]
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
Midlander charged in Dollar General theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week in connection to a theft at Dollar General- police said the suspect has a long history of stealing. Fabian Trevino, 39, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to an affidavit, on August 3, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the […]
Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ophilia!. Our pet of the...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average lowest in US as prices continue to dip
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.590 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Texas has...
cbs7.com
Major accident on West University and Timberline left one person dead
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS released the name of the victim in Sunday’s crash. Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete was the passenger in a truck that overturned and hit another vehicle when another truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Timberline and W. University and hit it. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0