ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Shooting during ball game at Atlanta park leaves 2 dead and 4 wounded, including 6-year-old

A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park in southwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. The game was interrupted by an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire, and six people were shot, he said.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team's final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the main...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy