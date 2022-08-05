Read on www.wlns.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Grandmother claims McDonald's staff mocked her and refused to serve her after 'cold fries complaint' in front of her granddaughter - who is now too scared to return
A grandmother claims workers at a McDonald's bullied and refused to serve her - with her granddaughter now too scared to return. Tracey Lintern said she visited the Ormeau fast food outlet on the Gold Coast more than a month ago, asking staff to keep her fries warm while she ordered other food.
Uma Pemmaraju, former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter, dies
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died.Pemmaraju worked at WBZ from 1992 to 1996 before heading to FOX News and then Bloomberg News in New York City.Her family told WBZ-TV's David Wade she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American news woman of prominence.Uma Pemmaraju was 64 years old.
