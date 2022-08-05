ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Grandmother claims McDonald's staff mocked her and refused to serve her after 'cold fries complaint' in front of her granddaughter - who is now too scared to return

A grandmother claims workers at a McDonald's bullied and refused to serve her - with her granddaughter now too scared to return. Tracey Lintern said she visited the Ormeau fast food outlet on the Gold Coast more than a month ago, asking staff to keep her fries warm while she ordered other food.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Job Training#Tree
CBS Boston

Uma Pemmaraju, former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter, dies

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Uma Pemmaraju has died.Pemmaraju worked at WBZ from 1992 to 1996 before heading to FOX News and then Bloomberg News in New York City.Her family told WBZ-TV's David Wade she was a "noble soul and pioneer" as an Indian-Asian American news woman of prominence.Uma Pemmaraju was 64 years old. 
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy