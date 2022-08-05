ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Is Stunned At Viral Video Of Komodo Dragon Wolfing Down A Deer

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
This is terrifying.

Growing up in elementary school, you learn about creatures like the Komodo dragon, and I was always under the impression that these things were just oversized lizards.

But no, after seeing this video, I’m fully convinced that Komodo dragons were the only creatures to survive the asteroid that hit earth during the prehistoric period, or they were sent down to earth from a UFO to wreak havoc on anything that steps in their path.

A video has gone viral recently of a Komodo dragon absolutely obliterating a deer, throwing it around in its mouth and eventually swallowing it whole.

I thought to myself the first time I saw it:

“There is no way in hell this is real. It can’t be.”

Sure enough, it is.

This creature is about five times the size of this deer, and props to the camera guy for having the courage to get within a few feet and capture the wild footage.

Most male adult Komodo dragons grow to be between 170-200 lbs., with a length of 8.5 feet. However, they can grow up to 10 feet long, and weigh up to 300 pounds, so I’m gonna go ahead and say this bad boy is in that weight bracket.

Not to mention, they can run up to 12 mph.

Luckily enough for us, we’ll probably never have to worry about crossing the path of one of these things, because they’re indigenous to Indonesia’s Lesser Sunda Islands.

And of course, it drew some wild reactions on Twitter:

