Boise, ID

worldairlinenews.com

Spirit Airlines arrives in Boise, Idaho

Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
103.5 KISSFM

The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise

Did you know Boise is home to some of the best dessert shops?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest-rated dessert shops in the Boise area, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 5 list for y’all — so treat yourself to some dessert before dinner tonight!
Idaho State Journal

Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise

When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC

Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away

Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience. According...
103.5 KISSFM

Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise

Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Post Register

Low water flows in Boise River producing obstacles for floaters

Low flows in the Boise River are presenting certain obstacles to floaters that they likely have not seen this year. For most of this summer, the river has churned at about 1,300 cubic feet per second (CFS), but readings show that at Glenwood Bridge it's only flowing at 754 CFS (on Aug 7), nearly 550 CFS lower than this summers' normal flow.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
travelblog.org

La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho

Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

