Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Spirit Airlines arrives in Boise, Idaho
Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best dessert shops?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest-rated dessert shops in the Boise area, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 5 list for y’all — so treat yourself to some dessert before dinner tonight!
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
CHIPS bill signing Tuesday; Boise mayor and Micron CEO to attend
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will be among those at the White House Tuesday morning as President Joe Biden signs the "CHIPS and Science" bill into law. The U.S. House voted July 28 to send the $280 billion package to the...
Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away
Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience. According...
13 FREE Boise Area Events to Check Out Before Summer Ends
When August arrives, you become one of two people. You're either the person who is devastated that summer is coming to an end or you're the "glass half full" person who sees how much there is to look forward to!. For years, Labor Day weekend was considered the unofficial end...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Don’t You Think It’s Too Early for Halloween in the Boise Area?
Y’all I was at Costco the other day and to my surprise, not only were there shelves stocked with Halloween decorations and supplies, but there were already plenty of Christmas items for sale, too! What the actual heck?! It’s still summer people!. I know there’s probably two very...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Will Boise Rethink Banning Bridge Jumping After Two Are Injured?
The Boise Greenbelt is an incredible free place to enjoy a bike ride, go far for a walk and get some great exercise. However, this weekend some folks got carried away as a bridge jumper jumped onto a floating device, injuring several people. Bridge jumping in Boise? Yes, you can...
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Low water flows in Boise River producing obstacles for floaters
Low flows in the Boise River are presenting certain obstacles to floaters that they likely have not seen this year. For most of this summer, the river has churned at about 1,300 cubic feet per second (CFS), but readings show that at Glenwood Bridge it's only flowing at 754 CFS (on Aug 7), nearly 550 CFS lower than this summers' normal flow.
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
La Grande, Oregon to Boise, Idaho
Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
