School Building Committee Chooses Design-Bid-Build Procurement Method, Considers Sustainability Certification And Site Plan Options

Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
wamc.org
Facing a tight labor market, the Big E looks to hire hundreds for next month's fair
A large seasonal employer in western Massachusetts is looking to fill about 200 jobs in a tight labor market. Ticket-sellers, giant slide attendants, and shuttle drivers are just some of the positions available at next month’s Big E – the huge regional agricultural fair. For decades, the Big...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
WBUR
Organic compost is the likely culprit of PFAS contamination in a rural Massachusetts town
Concerns about chemicals in water and soil are part of what fuels the organic movement. So it came as a shock to residents of Westminster, Mass., that the likely cause of PFAS contamination in their town — affecting about 200 properties — is organic compost. PFAS chemicals are...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Low water levels in Connecticut River not ideal for swimming, boating
It was another day of extreme heat and with the ongoing drought, conditions out on local waters are not becoming ideal for water recreation.
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
Principal named for Longmeadow’s Blueberry Hill Elementary School
LONGMEADOW – A long-term educator who has served as an administrator in India and Oregon has been hired as principal of Blueberry Hill Elementary School. David Allen will begin work on Aug. 15 after accepting the position. He was selected from an applicant pool that included multiple experienced educators, Superintendent Martin O’Shea said in a statement.
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor
From Italian to Asian to Spanish food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Pittsfield. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 100 places to eat in the city.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
TRAFFIC: Lane closure on Cowles Bridge in Westfield
MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Drought task force sees ominous signs for weeks ahead
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — By early afternoon, temperatures in central Massachusetts approached 95 degrees – threatening, on this fifth day of the heatwave, to break some records. “It’s horrible,” said Marlborough resident Linda Cutting. “Just long, long periods of heat.”. In fact, this heatwave is expected...
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
LETTER: Don’t Bring Non Service-Trained Dogs Into Stores
FRAMINGHAM – I am a service dog handler and have come across several non service dogs in both Target and Walmart. My most recent trip to Walmart I was greeted with a very rude “Coach” who told me they can only ask one question and can’t ask them to leave.
