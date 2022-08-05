ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

ARKO: Q2 Earnings Insights

ARKO ARKO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ARKO beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $630.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

GameStop, Signify Health And Some Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Edgio EGIO shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $3.19 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 108.5K shares come close, making up 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:. Symbol. Tier. Company. Failure to File. Period. Ending. (Y/M/D) SCT. 2. Skychain Technologies. Inc. Annual audited financial...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
