Governor DeWine awards $5.7 million to support local law enforcement

August 9 is official Dolly Parton Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) - Governor Mike DeWine announced today that August 9 will now be honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. The announcement of the holiday comes just before Parton is set to arrive in Columbus to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.
Wright Patterson AFB to hold active shooter exercise
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will test and evaluate its ability to respond under pressure in a base-wide active-shooter scenario on Wednesday, Aug. 10. This is the second of two such exercises planned on the installation this year. The base will go into full...
Greene County jury convicts Centerville man involved in fatal car crash
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A jury in Greene County has convicted a man after being involved in a fatal car crash in 2020. Jacob E. Entingh, 22, of Centerville was convicted Friday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes.
