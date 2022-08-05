Officers involved in fatal shooting of robbery suspect identified

Read on www.khq.com
14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
Police Investigate Possible Assault, Arson After Man Arrives at Washington Hospital on Fire
The man who arrived earlier this week at a Spokane hospital while still on fire may have been intentionally lit on fire, according to court documents. Providence Holy Family Hospital employees told police that Steven Maupin-Bureau, 23, arrived with burn injuries at the north Spokane hospital around 1:15 p.m. Monday in a private vehicle.
One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
Standoff takes place near East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department officers were called to the 2200 block of E South Riverton Ave at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. According to SPD, the caller reported seeing a female pointing a gun at a male and as officers responded, the caller reported hearing shots fired. Once SPD arrived on the scene, witnesses helped officers identify the female,...
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Washington State Patrol emphasizes patrols for WSU move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis. Speeding still...
Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
Documents: Man likely set on fire for owing money in a drug deal, probable suspect identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains graphic details from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. Newly released court documents detail the events leading up to the incident where a man, Steven Maupin-Bureau, was set on fire in northeast Spokane. The fire burned over 30% of Steven's body....
Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail
PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
Spokane Fire Department understaffed, overworked during wildfire season
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters in Spokane have were been busy all-day Monday with a series of small brush fires that just won't quit. "We can't predict the fires, where they'll occur but we certainly know that with the high heat winds and incoming dry lightning we're assured to have a busy next 24 to 48 hours," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
Funeral details shared for Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, who died following a cardiac event
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has released details on the funeral procession of Firefighter Dan Patterson, a 53-year-old veteran of the fire department who passed away on Aug. 1, following a sudden cardiac event on July 21. In a statement, Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank...
Truck carrying hay catches on fire in Davenport
A truck carrying hay caught on fire in Davenport on Friday. Fire District #5 in Lincoln County responded to the fire and were able to get it under control.
