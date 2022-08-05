ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Officers involved in fatal shooting of robbery suspect identified

By Amanda Smith, KHQ Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.khq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD finds missing man in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
KHQ Right Now

Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully

SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Spokane Police Department#Police#Swat#Violent Crime#Scso#Spd#The Tactical Team#Spokane Police Foundation
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Washington State Patrol emphasizes patrols for WSU move-in

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis. Speeding still...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant

CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Fire Department understaffed, overworked during wildfire season

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters in Spokane have were been busy all-day Monday with a series of small brush fires that just won't quit. "We can't predict the fires, where they'll occur but we certainly know that with the high heat winds and incoming dry lightning we're assured to have a busy next 24 to 48 hours," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy