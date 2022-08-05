Beautifully updated end unit townhome in the Arbors at Barrington is now available. Enjoy your private patio while experiencing the serene sounds of the fountain in the pond. The main level boasts a large corner fireplace, lots of natural light, and newly refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, quality classic cabinetry, eating area and room for counter stools. Upstairs has two bedrooms both with walk-in closets and a Jack & Jill bathroom. The English lower level is perfect for a family room, office or a third bedroom. The convenient attached garage has plenty of storage space and new door on order. The Arbors offers maintenance free living, a club house room and fitness center. With only blocks to the Metra, shopping, restaurants, and the Barrington Park District this is a prime location. Come and enjoy everything the Barrington community has to offer. Please no Pets & no applicants with credit score lower than 725**

BARRINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO