Highland Park, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Raymond-Young leads Chicago Blitz to playoff-clinching victory over #1 Seattle Thunder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first X League women’s football game in Rockford couldn’t have worked out better for two local women who were on the field. Rockford Lutheran graduate Stephanie Raymond-Young and Rockford Guilford graduate Emma Vanderheyden helped the Chicago Blitz defeat the number one ranked Seattle Thunder 34-28. Raymond-Young threw two touchdown passes in the […]
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

'Still hasn't hit me': White Sox RBI teams sweep World Series titles

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Chicago White Sox RBI program had its cake, and ate it too, during Saturday’s junior and senior division championship games of the 2022 RBI World Series. The junior division Sox (5-1) defeated the reigning champion Atlanta Braves RBI (3-2) by a 7-4 margin in...
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Le Colonial in Lake Forest

Dominque Ittner, Caitlin Larkin, Katie May and Brooke Tagliaferro. Le Colonial, a culinary celebration of seductive spirit and vivid flavors reminiscent of Saigon in the 1920s, made its debut recently in Lake Forest’s Market Square with nearly 600 guests attending the opening night celebration recently. DJ Olivier Meiji and...
LAKE FOREST, IL
oakpark.com

Dominican University welcomes largest freshman class – ever

Dominican University will be welcoming its largest freshman class ever this fall, with more than 600 students. While the enrollment number will be finalized and revealed in a census report by September, university officials say 636 students have put down their college enrollment deposits to hold their spot. University officials...
RIVER FOREST, IL
Maryland Daily Record

Martin Mull Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kristin Johnson (M. 1972: D. 1978), Sandra Baker (M. 1978: D. 1981), Wendy Haas (M. 1981) Martin is an American actor as well as a comedian who has been featured in many film and television projects. Martin is a multi-talented man and apart from being a great actor and comedian, he is also a recording artist and a painter. All these have contributed highly to his current fame and wealth. Every actor has one or two projects that they give their best and that remains in the mind of their fans and things are not different for Martin Mull.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
bestcolleges.com

Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
CHICAGO, IL
Inverse

Repairing America’s underground infrastructure reveals an unsettled scientific debate

In October 2017, Brett Morrow, a 22-year-old rugby player known as “String Bean” to his teammates, died while helping to install a plastic liner inside a Chicago-area sewer pipe. He had descended a 20-foot-deep manhole and then crawled 30 feet into the newly lined pipe, measuring 2 feet in diameter. At some point, the plastic liner crumpled and started to harden around him. A dangerous concentration of an ingredient in the liner, styrene, seeped out as gas and likely crippled him. Morrow drowned in liquid generated by the installation process, according to a medical examiner’s report. The drowning caused his death, but the styrene incapacitation was a “significant contributing factor,” the report stated. It took nearly four hours for firefighters to free his body.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

464 W Russell Street #8

Beautifully updated end unit townhome in the Arbors at Barrington is now available. Enjoy your private patio while experiencing the serene sounds of the fountain in the pond. The main level boasts a large corner fireplace, lots of natural light, and newly refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, quality classic cabinetry, eating area and room for counter stools. Upstairs has two bedrooms both with walk-in closets and a Jack & Jill bathroom. The English lower level is perfect for a family room, office or a third bedroom. The convenient attached garage has plenty of storage space and new door on order. The Arbors offers maintenance free living, a club house room and fitness center. With only blocks to the Metra, shopping, restaurants, and the Barrington Park District this is a prime location. Come and enjoy everything the Barrington community has to offer. Please no Pets & no applicants with credit score lower than 725**
BARRINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago

CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago

TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
TONICA, IL
bhhschicago.com

250 E 3rd Street

Beautiful large, bright newly painted rental in walk to town and train location. This great home is a unique, character-filled 4 bedroom, turn of the century bungalow. Enclosed 3 season room welcomes you to a large and open living room with beautiful wood floors and high ceilings. Separate, light and bright dining room with bay window. 1st floor full bath and 4th bedroom or office. Spacious kitchen with eating area looking out into an expansively large 168ft deep, one of a kind, back yard. 2nd floor includes 3 bedrooms with beautiful wooden, custom built cabinets. Concrete driveway with a huge detached, 2 car garage. Just blocks from downtown Elmhurst, train, parks and school. Dogs will be considered with additional deposit.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL

