Online Process to Choose “X” As Gender Now Available in New York

Read on www.cnyhomepage.com
Related
cnyhomepage.com
NYS landmarks to be lit up for Purple Heart Day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen landmarks across New York State will be illuminated on Sunday to salute Purple Heart Day. “Today, the Purple Heart represents the immense cost and sacrifices our service members made through their military service to our State and Nation,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York State is eternally indebted to all who served and received the Purple Heart. Today and all days we honor and recognize their service.”
cnyhomepage.com
NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair
(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
cnyhomepage.com
Job fair set to fill WSWHE BOCES positions
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES supports as many school districts as the five counties in its name would suggest, and probably more. That means there are always areas where the technical education school could use more help; and this month, it’s asking for just that. WSWHE BOCES...
Comments / 0