Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching

Police ask for help finding runaway teen in southwestern Indiana
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Police in southwestern Indiana are asking for help finding a runaway teen. The Santa Claus Police Department said 15-year-old Kendall King was reported missing on July 21. King is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police thanked the community for...
Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer. According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning. JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or...
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66.
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
Child found alone and crying outside leads to neglect arrest in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect after police say a child was found alone and crying. The Evansville Police Department says an investigation started Sunday around 6:30 p.m. According to police, it started after a woman called 911 and said she was outside an apartment complex near...
4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says
Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
Man who died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue has been identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 1 According to the Evansville Police Department, the early morning shooting of a man leading to his death is being ruled a murder. According to a […]
Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials tell us a house rekindled around 3:30 Tuesday morning. It’s on Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County. It’s the same house crews responded to Monday night. Dispatch called it a second alarm house fire. Several departments were called to the scene,...
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. It happened near Lincoln Avenue. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 66. “The younger they...
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Evansville. They say it happened on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood. Another breaking news situation in Evansville. Dispatch says crews are on scene of a second alarm house fire. It’s the same house that was on fire last night. More...
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
Child dies after being hit by oncoming traffic in Warrick County
Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells us a 4-year-old child died after being hit on State Road 66 near Outer Lincoln Road. We're told the incident happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning...
Driver trapped in truck after life-threatening crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies say the weather led to eight crashes in one single area of Daviess County, one of which left a driver seriously injured. Around 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, heavy rain drenched parts of Daviess County, leaving many areas with low visibility. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched […]
EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation. They say that arrest happened on Friday night. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St. According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nancy Carrillo, 57, of Bicknell was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Chad Mattingly, 40, of Washington, was arrested Friday by the WPD. He was taken into...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
