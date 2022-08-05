ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching

14news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.14news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer. According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning. JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
JASPER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Santa Claus, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Claus, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
14news.com

Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man who died in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue has been identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Tel’Majae Caimron McGee has died. An autopsy will be scheduled. The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. UPDATE 1 According to the Evansville Police Department, the early morning shooting of a man leading to his death is being ruled a murder. According to a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Still Searching#Cr Me Coffee House#Hopkins Co
14news.com

Crews respond to rekindled house fire on Browning Rd.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials tell us a house rekindled around 3:30 Tuesday morning. It’s on Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County. It’s the same house crews responded to Monday night. Dispatch called it a second alarm house fire. Several departments were called to the scene,...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Evansville. They say it happened on Jefferson Avenue between Garvin and Linwood. Another breaking news situation in Evansville. Dispatch says crews are on scene of a second alarm house fire. It’s the same house that was on fire last night. More...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Parents and officials encourage school zone safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wamwamfm.com

One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge

As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD makes another arrest in Franklin St. drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has made another arrest in the West Franklin Street drug investigation. They say that arrest happened on Friday night. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was an employee of Sportsman’s Billiards on Franklin St. According to investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nancy Carrillo, 57, of Bicknell was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Chad Mattingly, 40, of Washington, was arrested Friday by the WPD. He was taken into...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: Boonville man accused of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl. According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Joshua Leduc is the man accused. The Evansville Police Department says Leduc was arrested after the victim and her mother reported the incident to Holly’s House.
BOONVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Several People Busted During Drug Investigation In Henderson

The Henderson Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police took down a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in the county. Forty-nine suspects have been indicted by the Henderson Grand Jury with a total of 54 felony charges. During the roundup a search warrant was obtained and executed in...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy