ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Complex

Lightning Strike Outside White House Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured (UPDATE)

UPDATED 8/5, 6:52 p.m. ET: An apparent lightning strike in Washington, D.C., has left three people dead, police confirmed Friday. According to NBC 4, two of the victims have been identified as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller—a tourist couple who were visiting from Wisconsin. The third victim is said to me a 29-year-old man, but his name has not been released to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike

Comments / 0

Community Policy