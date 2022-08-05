Notes and observations from Idaho's second training camp practice: Defensive front seemingly a key strength

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
Cougar passing game clicks, then cracks from defensive line pressure: Notes and observations from Day 5 of WSU camp
Washington State will hold 25 fall-camp practices ahead of its season-opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first campaign under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the fifth day of fall camp in Pullman.
Shining a light on Washington State's up-and-coming young players through four days of fall camp
PULLMAN – Throughout the first four days of Washington State fall camp, we devoted most of our attention to the Cougs’ top talents – the veterans and established starters. Now, let’s shine a light on some of the WSU up-and-comers – early-preseason freshman standouts, under-the-radar rookies and...
Cougar defensive front stands out, quarterback Cameron Ward shows leadership in face of pressure at Day 4 of WSU camp
Washington State will hold 25 fall-camp practices ahead of its season-opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first campaign under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the fourth day of fall camp in Pullman.
Eastern Washington 'feels different' after first practice of training camp as young players step up
Before gathering with his teammates for Eastern Washington’s first official preseason practice on Saturday morning, Efton Chism III noted the seeming lack of star power across the Eagles’ roster. No All-America selections. No reigning all-conference players. Not a lot of the individual accolades that characterized last year’s 10-3...
SRX_WSUPRAC_004_TT
