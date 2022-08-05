ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WDFW launches 10-year strategy for managing recreation on WDFW-managed lands

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW or Department) today announced the publication of its 10-year strategy for managing outdoor recreation on over 1 million acres of WDFW-managed lands. The document will guide the Department’s efforts to respond to increasing demand for access, make public lands more welcoming to diverse visitors, and protect critical resources.
