Notes and observations from Idaho's second training camp practice: Defensive front seemingly a key strength

Shining a light on Washington State's up-and-coming young players through four days of fall camp
PULLMAN – Throughout the first four days of Washington State fall camp, we devoted most of our attention to the Cougs’ top talents – the veterans and established starters. Now, let’s shine a light on some of the WSU up-and-comers – early-preseason freshman standouts, under-the-radar rookies and...
Cougar defensive front stands out, quarterback Cameron Ward shows leadership in face of pressure at Day 4 of WSU camp
Washington State will hold 25 fall-camp practices ahead of its season-opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first campaign under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the fourth day of fall camp in Pullman.
Washington State Patrol emphasizes patrols for WSU move-in
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be ramping up patrols starting August 9 as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. Troopers in Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis. Speeding still...
Neighbor helps stop spread of Spangle wheat field fire with tractor
SPANGLE, Wash. - John Spano was doing some yard work at his home in Spangle on Sunday when he saw smoke coming from a neighbor's property close by. "I just wanted to be a neighbor," Spano said. "Neighbors were in need, so I had some equipment that I thought would be useful and hooked it up and went over to help."
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Small business helps generate support for family farm devastated by Williams Lake Fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley. "We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of our...
