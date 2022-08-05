ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Fans Have Fun with Miguel Vargas Doppelganger Comp

On Wednesday night in Oracle Park, Dodgers top hitting prospect Miguel Vargas made his major league debut. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI to help the Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Giants. During the game, he also joined Jose Offerman as the only Dodgers ever to record an extra-base hit and steal a base in their Major League debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Ryan Pepiot Likely To Replace Clayton Kershaw In Dodgers Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers own a commanding lead in the National League West and look primed to clinch the division, but their quest to the finish line became a little more difficult, and not just because of the San Diego Padres’ aggressive trade deadline. On Friday, the Dodgers placed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Klay Joins Trayce Thompson at Kershaw Ping Pong Event

Klay Thompson has won four NBA titles playing in the Bay Area with the Golden State Warriors, the first three in Oakland and this year’s coming a couple years after the Warriors moved back to San Francisco. There has always been a pretty strong sports rivalry between the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles, so you might expect Thompson, the son of former Laker Mychal Thompson and the brother of current Dodger Trayce Thompson, to be a bit conflicted in his fandom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence

In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Frankie Montas' Performance Sunday

The New York Yankees made multiple moves at the MLB trade deadline, with their biggest one being a deal for Oakland A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas is making his debut this afternoon in St. Louis, and it hasn't gone well. The Cardinals jumped all over the 29-year-old righty, scoring six runs in the first two innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Max Muncy and 'Forgotten' LA Offense Sending Painful Reminders

Max Muncy has had a season to forget for the Dodgers, batting .174 with an OPS of .649 which is 15 percent below league average. On the other hand, his average and OPS were at .158 and .609, respectively, just eight games ago. Muncy has hit safely in seven of those eight games, batting .321 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .643 slugging percentage in that time. Twenty-five percent of Muncy’s doubles and 18 percent of his homers have come in the past week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

