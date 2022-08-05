Jupiter football has a new coach and a new offense

Read on www.wpbf.com
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Rashad Jackson installing new culture at Inlet Grove
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Inlet Grove has a new man in charge as they look to improve on their 3-7 season in 2021. Rashad Jackson has taken over the Hurricanes program after being fired from Glades Central following two years at his alma mater. "Having these kids working as...
Emmanuel Hendrix back leading Pahokee in 2022
Emmanuel Hendrix is back leading his Pahokee Blue Devils program as the new season approaches. Hendrix was placed on administrative leave for the last several month following an investigation. "I'm Excited to be back and I'm trying to put that behind us and move forward and win a state championship...
South Fork football ready to rebound in 2022
STUART, Fla. — The South Fork Bulldogs are hard at work preparing for the upcoming 2022 season. Head coach Antwan Blatch has the interim tag removed and will lead his alma mater full time this year following a 3-7 mark last year. The latest: Sports coverage from WPBF 25...
After 11 straight missed cuts, West Palm Beach's Andrew Kozan secures first pro golf win
Andrew Kozan adopted a motto during this first year as a professional golfer. “You either win or you learn,” Kozan said. That adage was tested the last four months as the West Palm Beach resident missed 11 consecutive cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 14 of his last 15. He hadn’t made it to the weekend since the first week in April.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
HURRICANE CENTER: TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY BY MIDWEEK
System Forming Far East Of Florida. Now 40 Percent Chance Of Development. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center now says the tropical wave that developed just off the coast of Africa is now likely […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TROPICAL WAVE: Forecasters Now Watching Situation Far East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the Sunday Morning Update Here. UPDATED: 2 p.m. Saturday. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that. A day after the National Weather Service says a slow start to the hurricane season doesn’t mean a quiet hurricane season, there is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
Coming soon: New Irish pub, wine garden and more opening in South Florida
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
New to Florida? Here's how to enroll your children in school
If you’re new to Florida, you might have noticed the process of enrolling kids in school is a little different in the Sunshine State compared to others. In many other states, there might be multiple school districts within one county where a family’s address determines which district their child is in and where they’ll go to school.
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
Water May Taste Weird In Boynton Beach Later This Week
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Water for City of Boynton Beach residents may taste a bit off starting Wednesday, as the City is preparing to flush water lines with chlorine. We stress this is the City of Boynton Beach water system. If your address […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Wellington middle school students taste test new dishes for upcoming academic year
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Students at Wellington Landings Middle School were able to be the judges of some new menu items for the upcoming academic year. "I love just eating in general, and I’m excited to see new things on the menu," Alexandra Payne, an eighth-grade student, told WPBF 25 News.
'Lunch Lady Squad' shows off newest school cafeteria menu items
The School District of Palm Beach County will be rolling out some new menu items in the cafeteria this year, and who better to help introduce them than the famous "Lunch Lady Squad."
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
FORECASTERS: Hurricane Season Is Going To Get Busy
Calm Before The Storms? National Weather Service Says No Change To Official Predictions… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service Thursday confirmed what BocaNewsNow.com first reported several days ago: the slow start to the hurricane season does not mean a quiet hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
School leaders tour new campus at Blue Lake Elementary School
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke joined Boca Raton leaders as they toured Blue Lake Elementary School Monday. "This is the culmination of a five year effort for us to hustle and get this new school," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, told WPBF 25 News. Stay informed: Local...
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
