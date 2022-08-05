Pecking House and Noortwyck Team Up for a One Night Chicken Extravaganza

Read on cititour.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
cititour.com
Hags Offers a Queer Twist to Dining in NYC
Hags like to call itself a tiny New York City restaurant by Queer people for all people. Located in the former home of Momofuku Noodle bar and Ko, the restaurant has just enough space for a few small tables with a five-seat olive green bar in the back with a green curtain overhead. The playful menu offers two choices. There is a Vegan option ($145) including Chef Lo’s Homo Salad with flowers, quince and radish; Tomato with fava sesame and gooseberry; Cauliflower with mushroom, pine nut and coriander; Tempe with gold rice, squash; and Chocolate with black cocoa, Elliot pecan, and golden raises. The Omnivore menu ($155) includes some of the same options, plus Lobster with chayote and summer peppers; Pork & Beans with melted carrot, endive and smoked oyster; and Chewy Corn with currents, sobghum and brown butter.
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
cititour.com
Massive Bouncy House Pop In The City Pops Up in Midtown
Pop in the City, an immersive walk-trough attraction in an inflatable structure, has popped up at Greeley Square Park in Manhattan near 32nd Street. The experience includes playful activities such as giant slides and giant ball pits. Each session last about 30 minutes. The interactive experience will only be around for 4 weeks.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale
A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
progressivegrocer.com
Lidl to Open 1st Store in Brooklyn
Discount grocery store chain Lidl US has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease with William Macklowe Co. and Senlac Ridge Partners to open its first-ever location in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. Expected to open in 2024, the store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex...
brooklynvegan.com
Erykah Badu played Prospect Park with Phony Ppl (pics, setlist, video)
Erykah Badu landed in Brooklyn for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park on Friday (8/5), following an opening set from locals Phony Ppl. Erykah got a late start, so she didn't get to play everything on her written setlist, but she still found time to mix it up between favorites from all across her career, including "Bag Lady," "Otherside of the Game," "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)," "Danger," "Window Seat," "Hello," "Phone Down," and more.
Nunzio’s announces closing date: 80-year-old Staten Island pizzeria serving its last pies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In late spring, word spread that Nunzio’s Pizzeria was up for sale. Now, with the transaction complete and a future owner committed to the property at 2155 Hylan Boulevard, owner Robert Whiteaker announced the historic parlor’s final day of business. “Our last day...
NBC New York
Manhattan's Only Lakeside Restaurant May Not Close for Good After All
One of New York City's most understated icons -- Manhattan's only lakeside restaurant, the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park -- may not be closing its doors for good this fall after all. NYC Parks plans to start a negotiation process to identify and reach an agreement with a new operator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens
NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
liveforlivemusic.com
Erykah Badu Delivers Career-Spanning Set At Prospect Park During BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival [Photos/Videos]
Erykah Badu performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, NY on Friday as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Rocking a characteristically colorful fit, with a mug of tea in hand, the venerable Badulla Oblongata played a career-spanning set that, per Setlist.fm, opened with Lil Wayne‘s “A Milli” followed by the Baduizm classic “On & On”. Also featured on the setlist were the slightly more recent “Window Seat” and “Next Lifetime”, another from her 1997 debut album Baduizm. “Phone Down”, a track off her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, and “Bag Lady”, from her second studio release, Mama’s Gun (2000), then led up to the set closer, a return to 2010’s “Window Seat”. Videos posted to social media show Ms. Badu performing some serious dance moves as she jams out to her highly esteemed band.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where’s the best calamari in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Denino’s wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pizza isn’t the only thing Denino’s does well. Just ask the thousands of Staten Islanders who voted for the Port Richmond staple in the Advance/SILive.com’s Bracket Buster challenge looking for the best calamari.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
Lottery ticket worth more than $42,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player won big in Brooklyn during a Friday evening drawing. A Take 5 ticket worth $42,053.50 was sold at Smith Food Express, located at 23 Smith St., lottery officials said. Take 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for the […]
statenislandnycliving.com
Looking for something fun to do on Staten Island before school starts?
Hey-Looking for something fun to do for the rest of the summer before school starts?. Not sure what to do in Staten Island? Read about low-cost to free events that you can attend with friends or families in Staten Island. Hey-Looking for something fun to do for the rest of...
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel
Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
tag24.com
NYC thieves get away with millions worth of jewelry in dramatic smash-n-grab
New York, New York - The NYPD is searching for four unidentified men that staged the dramatic robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight on Friday, taking off with over $2 million worth of goods. Surveillance video of the shocking incident, which took place in broad daylight at Rocco's...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District
Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
Comments / 0