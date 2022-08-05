Signage is up for Pink Taco at 7 Times Square just steps away from the Theater District. Known for its “Keep-It-Real” motto, Pink Taco is known for its signature craft cocktails and farm-fresh ingredients in a rock n’ roll atmosphere. The restaurant chain was founded by the late Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock co-founder Peter Morton. On the menu, look for things like Chicken Taquitos, Ceviche Tostadas, Quesadillas, Mexican Corn and Angry Chili Poppers. Tacos, including low-carb lettuce wraps, come with fillings such as Baja Fish, Achiote Shrimp, Carne Asada and Crispy Avocado. For dessert, there are churros with Mexican hot chocolate and an apple burrito. The restaurant is slated to open in the fall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO