ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxygen

Grim New Details Released About The Final Moments Of A Family Killed While On Camping Trip

By Jill Sederstrom
Oxygen
Oxygen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oxygen.com

Comments / 37

Kim
3d ago

You can’t tell by a photo, but the eyes are the window to the soul and his soul looks terrifying.

Reply(4)
31
Lastmanstanding
2d ago

Very sad story, should have never happened. The only good thing about this story is that murderer is dead.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
truecrimedaily

Man accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old and her parents at Iowa campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old Nebraska man allegedly fatally shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents before killing himself at a campground. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Friday, July 22, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Criminal Investigation learned about a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska#Dci
Oxygen

Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead In Detroit Basement After Dad Receives Anonymous Tip

Police are investigating the shooting death of a Michigan teenager whose body turned up in a Detroit apartment building’s basement over the weekend. Jacob Hills, 18, was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Sunday after attending a party on Saturday, his family said. He’d been shot several times. No arrests have been made in the teen’s apparent slaying.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'

Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy