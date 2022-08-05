Read on vmikeydets.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Brotherly Love: The talented Jabari and Jahee Blake
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jabari Blake was a forced to be reckoned with as quarterback at Heritage High School. His size was intimidating and his skill was even more impressive. He helped lead Heritage to a Class 3 State Championship his senior year before he went on to Delaware State University. Jabari appeared in a few games but after injuries and limited playing time Jabari recently made a change--transferring to Virginia State.
timesvirginian.com
Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games
Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Isaiah Abraham From Paul VI
One of the top Virginia native prospects in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Saturday
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-Con
Wrestling fan meets one of the giants in the industry. Roanoke native Michael L Preston Jr. has been a Pro-Wrestling fan since kindergarten. He began watching with his dad and great-grandmother and grew to love the entertainment sport for himself. On Sunday during Big Lick Comic-Con Michael had a chance to meet wrestling legend Arn Anderson and obtain a picture plus a video of the Pro-Wrestler signing Preston's belt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named the new principal at Charlottesville High School
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
wfxrtv.com
Rock, blues, folk concerts coming to Roanoke’s Dr Pepper Park in August
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all music lovers! Three diverse groups are set to take the stage as concert headliners at Dr Pepper Park this month. “These shows are going to be a great addition to the season. We are starting off with a Flashback Fridays tribute show and follow up with two amazing artists in genres that have been requested by our community,” said the president of Dr Pepper Park, Waynette Anderson.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
travelnowsmart.com
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
wfxrtv.com
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
WDBJ7.com
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office:. “Earlier today, the body of a deceased male was found in the general area where Matthew Walton was last seen on 7/27/22. The body matches the general description of Walton. An official identification will be made by...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested 38-year-old Hampton Lamar Smith of Crozet on multiple alleged weapon offenses. Waynesboro Police officers responded to the 100 block of Osage Lane on August 5, 2022, at approximately 11:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The officers started an investigation once arriving on the scene. They determined the identity of the alleged offender, Hampton Lamar Smith.
NBC 29 News
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
Comments / 0