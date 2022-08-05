Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall

Read on www.wgrz.com
Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
NY State Ag & Markets provides an update on Spotted Lantern Fly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets provided an update on Monday regarding the invasive Spotted Lantern Fly. It has been the subject of previous reporting by 2 On Your Side due to its potential impact on some key crops here in Western New York.
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
Mindy Rich named chairman of Rich Holdings, Inc., family-owned corporate parent of Rich Products
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A leadership change is coming to one of Buffalo's biggest employers. Rich Products announced Monday Melinda Rich will succeed her husband, Robert E. Rich, Jr. as chairman of Rich Holdings, the parent company of family-owned Rich Products. During her 37-year career with the company, Ms. Rich,...
Batavia hemp processor uses $1M investment for head start on cannabis license
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Starting a business in an industry that doesn’t have a sales market yet feels a lot like putting the cart before the horse. So does investing in a 40,000-square-foot cannabis manufacturing facility before securing a processing license from the state. That’s still the plan for...
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
TruBean Coffee Co. to open cafe in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — TruBean Coffee Co. is opening at 523 Main St. with fresh roasted coffee and grab-and-go specialty treats. The cafe, owned by Jason Dittly, moved to a spot in the middle of the building a few weeks ago, then moved again into space in the front of the building on Main Street previously occupied by Untied to Time, a clothing alterations business that relocated to Hertel Avenue.
Texas woman delivered groceries to 80 families in Buffalo after Tops shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost three months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. People from all across the country have been finding ways to give back to the community, including a woman from Texas who went online to connect with those impacted. La...
Antique cars showcased at Buffalo History Museum
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Antique cars filled the Buffalo History Museum parking lot for a car show on Sunday afternoon. The car show featured Pierce-Arrows, Fords, and Chevrolets that were built in Buffalo, as well as other classic cars from the 20s to the 80s. The event was held to help celebrate the history of Western New York.
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are continuing to see some relief at the pump as gas prices fall across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents from last week to $4.06. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
Big Ditch Brewing opens new production brewery in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Big Ditch Brewing celebrated the opening of a new production brewery in downtown Buffalo. The production-only facility has 40 barrels, which more than doubles the company's production capacity. The expanded capacity will allow for Big Ditch to expand distribution across the state. Increased production...
Buffalo Police: Man shot Sunday morning on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 35-year-old ma is recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man that was hit by gunfire while outside.
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire showcases village development
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire helped people celebrate National Mead Day on Saturday. The inaugural event included lots of food, including turkey legs, craft beer, and of course fresh mead. If you weren't throwing axes, you could listen to live performances. There was also a long list of vendors lining West Main Street in the village.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Construction begins on Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Drivers need to beware of construction starting in the Town of Tonawanda. The Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project construction began on Monday between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive. The project is projected to be finished around Oct. 14. Restrictions will start at the intersections of Parker...
Demolition of Seneca-Babcock "eyesore" begins
BUFFALO, N.Y. — What neighbors have called a “health risk,” an “annoyance” and an “eyesore” in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood has started being demolished. City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspections Commissioner Cathy Amdur made the announcement Monday after she said the...
2 The Outdoors: Damage to New York's trees starting to take its toll
SOUTH WALES, N.Y. — Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in Ohio in 2012. It spread quickly throughout the Northeast, arriving in WNY in Chautauqua County in 2018, and Erie County in 2019. It affects all species of Beech trees, which are common in New York State. Tom Anderson,...
Author Lissa Marie Redmond holds book-signing at Dog Ears Bookstore
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dog Ears Bookstore was busy Sunday hosting author Lissa Marie Redmond for a book-signing event. Redmond is a retired cold case homicide detective from Buffalo and was signing copies of her latest release "Catch Your Death." The book is an atmospheric mystery that sees cold case...
