Floor and Decor Outlets will build first Upstate store at Thruway Mall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are continuing to see some relief at the pump as gas prices fall across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents from last week to $4.06. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO