Read on news.murfreesboro.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
murfreesboro.com
Careers For You Hiring Event
On Tuesday, August 16, the American Job Center of Murfreesboro will host their “Careers for YOU! Hiring Event” at LTA Depot from 9am to 1pm. All of the employers involved are based in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Transit has graciously volunteered to provide a chartered bus to and from the event from 8:30am to 1:30pm.
JOBS・
wpln.org
5 things to know before (and after) you sign a lease in Nashville’s hot housing market
Nashville’s hot housing market can make renters hasty to put down a deposit and sign their lease before the unit they want gets taken off the market. But that can lead to legal trouble down the line. WPLN sat down with Legal Aid Society’s housing attorneys to talk about...
Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
mainstreetmaury.com
U.S. News & World Report names Maury Regional among high performing hospitals
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) as a high performing hospital in the areas of colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment, kidney failure treatment, stroke treatment, hip fracture treatment and knee replacement for 2022–23. The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
fox17.com
8 people facing federal charges in Spring Hill-based fraud conspiracy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eight people are facing federal charges in an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy based out of a Spring Hill laboratory, the US Dept. of Justice reports. Federal prosecutors announced the 40-count indictment of Fadel Alshalabi, Edward D. Klapp, Melissa L. Chastain, Roger Allison, Dakota...
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Dog Park Grand Opening Scheduled
The City of La Vergne is planning on a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new dog park later this month. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the grand opening once the ribbon has been cut. There will be light refreshments and giveaways.
murfreesboro.com
Dr. Annie Ralston Named Special Education Coordinator
It’s not uncommon to find Dr. Annie Ralston up at 4 a.m. heading out for a run before beginning her day. Mornings are one of the few times she has for herself between her busy schedule serving students and spending time with her family on their farm in the Buchanan community — where they raise Llamas and “lots and lots of hay.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Howard Elementary School closed Monday due to water damage
Howard Elementary School in Gallatin will be closed Monday, August 8, due to water damage.
fox17.com
Nashville International Airport reveals new 40-foot, illuminating BNA monument
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville International Airport reveals a new 40-foot tall BNA monument at the entrance of the airport. The vibrant monument, located at 1 Terminal Drive off Interstate 40, showcases Nashville's airport code, BNA. As we celebrate a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022 with 18.4 million passengers,...
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
Tennessee Tribune
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology
Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates: “Uptick” in women stalked by new technology in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The assistant District Attorney overseeing domestic violence cases in Davidson County says she’s seeing an “uptick” in cases in which women are being stalked by new technology. WSMV4 Investigates obtained police reports showing how women have been stalked by men who used various technology...
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Comments / 0