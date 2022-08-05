The City of La Vergne is planning on a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new dog park later this month. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the grand opening once the ribbon has been cut. There will be light refreshments and giveaways.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO