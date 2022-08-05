ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Careers For You Hiring Event

On Tuesday, August 16, the American Job Center of Murfreesboro will host their “Careers for YOU! Hiring Event” at LTA Depot from 9am to 1pm. All of the employers involved are based in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Transit has graciously volunteered to provide a chartered bus to and from the event from 8:30am to 1:30pm.
City
Local
Tennessee Government
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
U.S. News & World Report names Maury Regional among high performing hospitals

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) as a high performing hospital in the areas of colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment, kidney failure treatment, stroke treatment, hip fracture treatment and knee replacement for 2022–23. The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals...
COLUMBIA, TN
8 people facing federal charges in Spring Hill-based fraud conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Eight people are facing federal charges in an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy based out of a Spring Hill laboratory, the US Dept. of Justice reports. Federal prosecutors announced the 40-count indictment of Fadel Alshalabi, Edward D. Klapp, Melissa L. Chastain, Roger Allison, Dakota...
SPRING HILL, TN
La Vergne Dog Park Grand Opening Scheduled

The City of La Vergne is planning on a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new dog park later this month. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27 at the dog park, located at 377 Stones River Road. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the grand opening once the ribbon has been cut. There will be light refreshments and giveaways.
LA VERGNE, TN
Dr. Annie Ralston Named Special Education Coordinator

It’s not uncommon to find Dr. Annie Ralston up at 4 a.m. heading out for a run before beginning her day. Mornings are one of the few times she has for herself between her busy schedule serving students and spending time with her family on their farm in the Buchanan community — where they raise Llamas and “lots and lots of hay.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
TENNESSEE STATE
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital First to House Innovative Rehabilitation Technology

Nashville, Tenn.—Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events. We invite you to tour our new rehabilitation hospital to learn more about the state-of-the-art technology that is helping our patients recover from debilitating injuries, illnesses, surgeries and chronic medical conditions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
TENNESSEE STATE

