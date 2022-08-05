Ms. Sophia Delyla Snell, age 11, of Murfreesboro, TN went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Smyrna, TN to Kenneth Snell and Suzan Lester. Sophia was in the 6th grade at Whitworth Buchanan Middle School. She attended Fellowship United Methodist Church. Sophia was a smart, feisty, determined, full of life young lady. She was always well liked by her church family for the joyful way she thought of others. Sophia enjoyed woodworking with her step-father. She used her artistry to create gifts. Sophia loved Jesus and her family above all else.

