Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Helps Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Honor Troops, Veterans
For one shining moment, in the middle of the biggest Indy Car race in Tennessee, a future Army Reserve officer and incoming Middle Tennessee State University freshman from Watertown was the star of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix biggest stage Friday. Lancy Fripp, who graduated in May from...
murfreesboro.com
Careers For You Hiring Event
On Tuesday, August 16, the American Job Center of Murfreesboro will host their “Careers for YOU! Hiring Event” at LTA Depot from 9am to 1pm. All of the employers involved are based in Murfreesboro. The Murfreesboro Transit has graciously volunteered to provide a chartered bus to and from the event from 8:30am to 1:30pm.
JOBS・
murfreesboro.com
Daughter of Fallen Police Lieutenant Escorted to School
Today was the first day of school for Anna Stolinsky, daughter of La Vergne Police Lt. Kevin Stolinsky who passed away on November 12, 2021. This was her first day of kindergarten at Lancaster Christian Academy in Smyrna. In honor of her father and in support of her family, Anna...
murfreesboro.com
Mary Claxton Obituary
Mary Lou Taylor Claxton, age 82 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born in San Diego, CA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Carmen Anne Mallard Taylor. Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton D. Claxton who died in 2020 and two sisters, Garnet Ahrensberg and Charlene “Punkie” Codding.
murfreesboro.com
Sophia Snell Obituary
Ms. Sophia Delyla Snell, age 11, of Murfreesboro, TN went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born in Smyrna, TN to Kenneth Snell and Suzan Lester. Sophia was in the 6th grade at Whitworth Buchanan Middle School. She attended Fellowship United Methodist Church. Sophia was a smart, feisty, determined, full of life young lady. She was always well liked by her church family for the joyful way she thought of others. Sophia enjoyed woodworking with her step-father. She used her artistry to create gifts. Sophia loved Jesus and her family above all else.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for August 7 – 13
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
murfreesboro.com
Police Investigating Stolen Vehicle With Kids Inside, Woman Detained
A woman is in custody after stealing a Good Samaritan’s SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor child inside. The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her around 2:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The woman is currently being interviewed by Criminal Investigations Division detectives. Charges...
