North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics

minnesota93.com
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to supervised probation on felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on September 20th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation. 25-year old Tyler David Peterson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation...
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
KIMT
Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont man charged in hit-and-run crash with scooter
A Fairmont man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash with a scooter than left a man with serious injuries. Ethan Taylor Meixell, 21, was charged Wednesday in Martin County Court with felony criminal vehicular operation for the July 18 incident. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Earth Ave and Grant St in Fairmont.
Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash
Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
740thefan.com
Five bicyclists hurt in crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
KIMT
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
KIMT
5 bicyclists hit, injured by vehicle in southern Minnesota
MAPLETON, Minn. - Five bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Friday morning, and the injuries range from minor to severe. Authorities in Blue Earth County said it happened just before 8 a.m. on County Rd. 7 near 111th St. south of Mapleton. Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, was driving when she...
Southern Minnesota News
Truman bail bondsman accused of insurance fraud
A bail bondsman is accused of defrauding his employer and his clients. Jason James Mau, 52, of Truman, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony insurance fraud in Martin County Court. According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Commerce began investigating Mau in March 2020 after the...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
minnesota93.com
ICYMI: Splash Pad Opens At Fallenstein Park
Over the weekend the Splash Pad opened at Fallenstein Park in North Mankato. It is free and open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
minnesota93.com
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive
The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update.
KEYC
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
