Lake Crystal, MN

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive

The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update.
MANKATO, MN

