Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
ICYMI: Splash Pad Opens At Fallenstein Park
Over the weekend the Splash Pad opened at Fallenstein Park in North Mankato. It is free and open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mankato School Board to Meet About Map Drive
The Mankato Area Public School Board will meet tonight at 5 p.m. to review the process of naming the Map Drive Property and will also receive a construction and programming update.
