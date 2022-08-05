ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

‘I was pretty nervous’: Jordan Montgomery reacts to shutting down Yankees in first Cardinals start

Jordan Montgomery was involved in one of the more surprising trades of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Montgomery found himself going from the New York Yankees, a team that could have used another starting pitcher, to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals dealt from their excess of outfielders, giving New York Harrison Bader in return, resulting in a shocking deal for both sides.
MLB
FanSided

Comparing Lars Nootbaar with other St. Louis Cardinals heroes

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is a fan favorite in 2022. Let’s look at how he compares with two other players who captured fans’ affection. It’s becoming clear that St. Louis has fallen head over heels for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. While at first merely a curiosity because of his unique name, Nootbaar has become much more than that with his stellar play and is now a phenomenon within St. Louis. As fans grow enamored with the newly christened everyday right fielder, I’m thinking of how he stacks up to two other contemporary Cardinals who set fans’ hearts aflutter, however briefly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Yadier Molina joins Yogi Berra with impressive piece of MLB history

Yadier Molina is in his 19th MLB season, all of which were spent with the St. Louis Cardinals. A fan favorite through and through, the 39-year-old Molina will go down as one of the greatest catchers of all time when it’s all said and done. On Sunday, Molina achieved an insanely impressive feat. Molina recorded […] The post Cardinals’ Yadier Molina joins Yogi Berra with impressive piece of MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

