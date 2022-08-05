St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is a fan favorite in 2022. Let’s look at how he compares with two other players who captured fans’ affection. It’s becoming clear that St. Louis has fallen head over heels for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. While at first merely a curiosity because of his unique name, Nootbaar has become much more than that with his stellar play and is now a phenomenon within St. Louis. As fans grow enamored with the newly christened everyday right fielder, I’m thinking of how he stacks up to two other contemporary Cardinals who set fans’ hearts aflutter, however briefly.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO