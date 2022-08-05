California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

Read on hot96.com
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 9 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Conservative apparel brand fined $200K for replacing Chinese labels with 'Made in USA'
A conservative apparel company and its owner, who make shirts that read “#FJB” and “Let’s Go Brandon” among others, was fined by the Federal Trade Commission last week for $211,335 for falsely claiming that its imported apparel is Made in USA.
A million barrels of oil could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says
"With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.
How not to fix supply chains
As businesses scramble for supply chain contingencies, they risk adding more complexity to a barely functioning system.
Poland warns of repercussions if Brussels keeps blocking funds
WARSAW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Poland could hit back at the European Union if Warsaw does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds, ruling party politicians said, after Brussels signalled it was not satisfied with the country's latest judicial reforms.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
