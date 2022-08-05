ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham

PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Update: Suspect in Monday Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

The female suspect who was arrested in the Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting was identified Monday evening according to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, a woman was attempted to flee from agents with the West Alabama Task Force Monday morning. The suspect was found a short time later and drove her vehicle toward officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, one whom fired a handgun and another who fired a bean-bag round towards the suspect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified

HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
live5news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
NEW MARKET, AL
AL.com

Jefferson County husband, father of 4 missing; $100,000 reward offered

A Jefferson County husband and father of four seemingly vanished Monday morning, and now there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, works for a property management company. He left his southern Jefferson County home about 7:45 a.m. and was going to check on some properties over on the west side of the county, said family friend Staci Self.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
The Trussville Tribune

Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide in unincorporated Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in unincorporated Jefferson County on Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:23 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280

HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
