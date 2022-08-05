The female suspect who was arrested in the Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting was identified Monday evening according to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, a woman was attempted to flee from agents with the West Alabama Task Force Monday morning. The suspect was found a short time later and drove her vehicle toward officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, one whom fired a handgun and another who fired a bean-bag round towards the suspect.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO