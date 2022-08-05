Read on tuscaloosathread.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvtm13.com
Pelham PD arrests five after $10,000 worth of diesel stolen from gas station
PELHAM, Ala. — An eye-opening theft caught on camera at a Central Alabama gas station. While it may seem unusual to most people, authorities say it's actually becoming more common by the day. Watch the video above to learn how thieves are stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of fuel.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD: Another warning to be mindful after skimmers found at gas station
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Motorists in west Alabama, beware! That’s the warning from the Tuscaloosa Police Department to be mindful of potential skimmers at the gas pump after several were found last week. The police department received a report last week from one gas station off the interstate. Police...
Suspect charged in killing of 19-year-old woman inside Marathon gas station on U.S. 280
The suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside a Hoover gas station is now in custody. Skylar Jacquel Dorsey, 24, is charged with capital murder in the Aug. 3 slaying of 19-year-old Sophia Nicole Zeigler. Dorsey, of Trussville, has been sought since the Wednesday-night killing. He was captured...
wbrc.com
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reminders of the exhibition driving that took place Sunday are still all around. Ja’Kia Winston’s family lost a loved one. Four others were injured, and there are still skid marks all over the road, with several bullet holes in neighboring businesses. “It didn’t surprise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby Reporter
Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham
PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
Update: Suspect in Monday Officer-Involved Shooting Identified
The female suspect who was arrested in the Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting was identified Monday evening according to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, a woman was attempted to flee from agents with the West Alabama Task Force Monday morning. The suspect was found a short time later and drove her vehicle toward officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, one whom fired a handgun and another who fired a bean-bag round towards the suspect.
Woman in custody after Tuscaloosa police chase ends with shots fired
A woman is in custody after an attempt to elude police concluded with her sustaining minor injuries when an officer fired a handgun at her vehicle.
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police arrest 2 Alabama men accused of soliciting a minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said two Alabama men were arrested in the Lowcountry after they allegedly solicited a person they believed to be a minor for sex. Christopher Branum Hulsey, 31, of New Market, Ala.; is charged with three counts of criminal...
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Jefferson County husband, father of 4 missing; $100,000 reward offered
A Jefferson County husband and father of four seemingly vanished Monday morning, and now there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, works for a property management company. He left his southern Jefferson County home about 7:45 a.m. and was going to check on some properties over on the west side of the county, said family friend Staci Self.
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homewood Police investigating two separate shootings
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night. According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect […]
wbrc.com
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
wbrc.com
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
86-year-old killed in Shelby County crash
An 86-year-old man was killed in a Shelby County crash
Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide in unincorporated Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in unincorporated Jefferson County on Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:23 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court on […]
Shelby Reporter
Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280
HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280. Police...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 6