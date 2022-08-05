ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego

Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego's love of country music

Almost everybody in East County knows about the place, but not nearly so many visit This is because the Renegade has a reputation. Rumors of fights are true, if exaggerated. (Regulars explain that fights occur usually when the rodeo is in town.) But the real source of the aversion is what might be called an aesthetic thing. The tavern is in-your-face like Willie Nelson with his red bandanna.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods

You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.

The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Two Years in the Making, Marisi Finally Opens

In the works for two years and caught in a hype avalanche for at least one, Marisi finally opens this month in La Jolla. “We just got the bill for the cabinets and your dry-aged fish,” says co-owner Alex Adler, casting playful shade toward executive chef Chad Huff. “When you dry-age it, it just tastes more like itself, and the skin gets crispier!” Huff blusters in his defense.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

One Paseo Summer Surf Fest

Join One Paseo on Saturday, August 6 from 11am to 4pm, for the 2nd annual Summer Surf Fest to celebrate San Diego surf culture. Located just a few miles from the beach, One Paseo aims to honor the rich surfing tradition in the area, with a fun, family-friendly festival celebrating all things San Diego surf scene. The surf-centric event will feature live music, a classic car show provided by San Diego Woodies, an art installation by local artists and an area for guests to play beach games, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Playing with Fire Series Featuring Chef Drew Deckman & Mike Hess Brewing

Join us for the ultimate outdoor dining series at The Grill at Torrey Pines! This month's Playing with Fire event features a curated wood-fired menu from Guest Chef Drew Deckman (Deckman’s en el Mogor) in partnership with The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ Executive Chef Kelli Crosson. Guests can enjoy grilled proteins and sides on the scenic outdoor patio while sipping on pours from local brewery Mike Hess Brewing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

17th Annual ArtWalk @ Liberty Station

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station returns for its 17th year to ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. Attendees can peruse through the garden browsing artwork from more than 150 artists and enjoying food, wine and beer, and live entertainment at the two-day, free event in San Diego’s largest Arts & Cultural District. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will take place in the heart of Liberty Station at Ingram Plaza among 100,000 square feet of park-like space, with its towering American Flag surrounded by a rose garden and large spaces of grass and trees.
SAN DIEGO, CA

