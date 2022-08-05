Read on www.cbs19news.com
Funding to strengthen health care workforce, improve rural access
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is one of four institutions in Virginia receiving money to help strengthen the health care workforce. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced more than $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding would be invested in the Commonwealth on Monday.
Experts on children navigating school with masks being optional to wear
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's back-to-school time for area children. This year might look different with masking being optional, but there are ways parents can prepare their children to navigate a world that looks so different. Some doctors and psychologists at the University of Virginia say that it's important...
Experts offer moving tips
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With the moving season at its peak, there are some important tips that moving experts want people to keep in mind while moving. Moving experts advise that there are certain items that are not allowed on moving trucks, such as prescription medicines, flammable liquids, plants, animals, antique jewelry, alcohol, lawn mowers, or important documents.
Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work to ease back-to-school financial burdens
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg and Johnson Health Center helped families prepare for students’ return to the classroom by holding back-to-school events on Saturday. For many families, the start of a new school year puts a strain on their wallets. With inflation rising and high prices on countless products, including school supplies, […]
Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
Collecting food and funds to help those facing food insecurity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A month-long food drive is underway to help people across Virginia who are facing food insecurity. The Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive runs throughout the month of August. This is an annual partnership between the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and...
The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos has a new exhibition being displayed in the Downtown Mall starting on Tuesday, August 9. The exhibition, comprised of images taken at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, is called ‘The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville.’. “We’ll start...
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
CASPCA receives 50 more beagles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has received 50 more beagles from the ENVIGO facility from Cumberland County. The beagles are ready to be placed in foster homes. “We were on-site today and have brought them back to Charlottesville and they’ll all be going out to foster...
Emergency Communications officers using new technologies to improve 911 services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center has made improvements for emergency responders to get into contact with people quicker. Real-time video has joined 911 and text-to-911 for visitors and residents in the Charlottesville/Albemarle region. The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center is Virginia's first public safety answering point...
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
Local restaurant helps Kentucky after severe flooding
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local restaurant is helping people in Kentucky who were impacted by the recent flooding disaster. “It could’ve been my house that flooded,” said John Tarinum, donating goods to help. That’s the thought many people across the nation are thinking since the tragic...
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
#16Camps | Albemarle building off Jefferson District success
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Albemarle enters the fall looking to set the tone from day one. "We kind of had a joke, you got contenders and pretenders, we were joking about it yesterday," Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah said, "So today you find out who's contending and who's pretending."
