Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy

A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department. El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KGET

Escaped inmate arrested in Bakersfield: CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An escaped inmate from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield was taken into custody on Monday, according to prison officials. Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the facilities on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to prison officials. On Monday Carrera was taken into custody without incident near a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Video captures man intentionally killing man with car in 2016 incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, a jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for a 2016 incident that took place outside the Tower Motel in Bakersfield. Video captured the defendant, Frank Hillman, intentionally hitting victim Shawn Bivens with his car following an argument in the driveway of the Tower Motel, according to officials with the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Over 2,000 cars stolen in Bakersfield last year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The city of Bakersfield is no stranger to car thefts. Robert Pair from the Bakersfield Police Department said that California leads the nation for per capita auto theft, and the Central Valley is the epicenter. Sergeant Pair says they see cars taken for monetary gain...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision

A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson. School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 killed while walking on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 99 near Highway 58. Around 3:40 a.m., deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian standing in the second lane from the fast lane. As officers arrived, they learned that the pedestrian had been […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate walks away from Bakersfield reentry facility: CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said an inmate recently admitted to the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield has walked away from custody. California prison officials discovered Andres Carrera, 28, was missing from the facility Sunday a little after 10:30 a.m. CDCR says local law enforcement have been notified and are searching for him. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 killed, 3 injured in car crash on Garces Highway in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says two people were killed and three others were hurt after a car failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting another car on SR-155 (Garces Highway) at Melcher Road in Delano. Officers say a 17-year-old was driving, when he ran a...
DELANO, CA
KGET

At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

