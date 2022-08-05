Read on bakersfieldnow.com
Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy
A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department. El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who...
Escaped inmate arrested in Bakersfield: CDCR
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An escaped inmate from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield was taken into custody on Monday, according to prison officials. Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the facilities on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to prison officials. On Monday Carrera was taken into custody without incident near a […]
Video captures man intentionally killing man with car in 2016 incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, a jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder for a 2016 incident that took place outside the Tower Motel in Bakersfield. Video captured the defendant, Frank Hillman, intentionally hitting victim Shawn Bivens with his car following an argument in the driveway of the Tower Motel, according to officials with the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
Over 2,000 cars stolen in Bakersfield last year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The city of Bakersfield is no stranger to car thefts. Robert Pair from the Bakersfield Police Department said that California leads the nation for per capita auto theft, and the Central Valley is the epicenter. Sergeant Pair says they see cars taken for monetary gain...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision
A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
Goats allegedly stolen from Highland High School
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two goats from Highland High School were allegedly stolen early Monday morning, according to a Kern High School District spokesperson. School staff told 17 News two men were allegedly seen breaking into the school’s farm, grabbing the goats and throwing them into the back of a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. The […]
1 killed while walking on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 99 near Highway 58. Around 3:40 a.m., deputies with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian standing in the second lane from the fast lane. As officers arrived, they learned that the pedestrian had been […]
2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
KCSO: Drowning reported in Miracle Hot Springs
The Kern County Sheriff's Department says deputies received reports that a woman drowned Monday morning in Miracle Hot Springs.
Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
Inmate walks away from Bakersfield reentry facility: CDCR
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison officials said an inmate recently admitted to the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield has walked away from custody. California prison officials discovered Andres Carrera, 28, was missing from the facility Sunday a little after 10:30 a.m. CDCR says local law enforcement have been notified and are searching for him. […]
CHP: Two killed in Delano crash after vehicle runs stop sign
The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed and three others injured Saturday morning in a crash after a vehicle ran through a stop sign in Delano.
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
2 killed, 3 injured in car crash on Garces Highway in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says two people were killed and three others were hurt after a car failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting another car on SR-155 (Garces Highway) at Melcher Road in Delano. Officers say a 17-year-old was driving, when he ran a...
Bakersfield man sentenced to more than 7 years for plan to traffic meth
A Bakersfield man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.
At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
Woman killed in Union Avenue motel shooting identified
Coroner's officials say Sabrina Shelton was the woman who died after being shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
