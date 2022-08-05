Adult at Illinois day care tests positive for monkeypox, children potentially exposed

Read on abcnews.go.com
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park, CDC report says
A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
New COVID Variant BA.4.6: What Is Known About The Virus Strain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now tracking another new variant – BA.4.6. The new mutation comes amid the rising spread of the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, which currently comprises 85.5% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The new BA.4.6 variant being watched by the...
CDC Sends Small Team to Investigate Polio in New York State
A single case was identified last month, and wastewater samples shows the potential for more cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent a small team of federal investigators to New York State to investigate polio, after wastewaters in the state contained the virus and a single individual in Rockland County was diagnosed with it.
Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa
Updated federal guidance for the first time in weeks has lifted an indoor face mask recommendation in Arizona's most populated county. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Maricopa County at the "low" COVID-19 community level on Thursday, meaning face masks are not explicitly recommended for most people in indoor public areas.
California delayed or wrongly denied jobless benefits for millions during pandemic, report says
California's jobless benefits system is set up in a way that 'makes getting benefits unreasonably difficult,' a new nonpartisan state report says.
Republicans turn on each other amid post-Roe chaos
Red state lawmakers are mired in partisan infighting and struggling to agree on how far to go.
