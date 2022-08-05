Bridging the Divide meets the second Monday of each month from 5:30 – 6:30 (arrive at 5:25) at the Menifee Library, 28798 La Piedra Rd. We are a group of local citizens who want to encourage civil discussion, debate, and friendship across the political divide. We also strive to bridge other divides, such as racial, religious, and economic differences. We are not trying to convert anyone to a different belief system, nor do we allow arguing or eye-rolling or shaming. We simply want to reclaim civil discourse and foster friendship among our neighbors, even those with whom we don’t agree.

