Bridging the Divide meets at Menifee library
Bridging the Divide meets the second Monday of each month from 5:30 – 6:30 (arrive at 5:25) at the Menifee Library, 28798 La Piedra Rd. We are a group of local citizens who want to encourage civil discussion, debate, and friendship across the political divide. We also strive to bridge other divides, such as racial, religious, and economic differences. We are not trying to convert anyone to a different belief system, nor do we allow arguing or eye-rolling or shaming. We simply want to reclaim civil discourse and foster friendship among our neighbors, even those with whom we don’t agree.
Back to School: PSUSD prepares for the first day back
Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) has been busy getting ready for the upcoming school year with the completion of projects and program expansions. Five 250 kW batteries were installed at Palm Springs High School, Desert Hot Springs High School, Cathedral City High School, Rancho Mirage High School, and the district office. Julie Arthur, PSUSD's The post Back to School: PSUSD prepares for the first day back appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Rotary Club hosts Back to School supplies drive
MENIFEE -- On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Rotary Club of Menifee, in partnership with the Menifee Chamber of Commerce, hosted an evening “Back to School” social for the local community. The two organizations enlisted the support of business leaders and the community to collect school supplies to donate to Menifee Union School District, Romoland School District, and Santa Rosa Academy. Community members dropped off boxes and bags of school supplies at the local libraries as well as the night of the event. A full truck bed was filled with school supplies that will benefit dozens and dozens of Menifee area students.
College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum
College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Disneyland announces dates, special attractions for the holiday season
The holiday season may still be months away but that certainly isn't stopping Disneyland representatives from announcing details for the highly anticipated celebrations at the Southern California theme park.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes
WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
thepalmspringspost.com
Walk this way: Unique crosswalk configuration will debut in center of Downtown Palm Springs
A new type of crosswalk is coming to Downtown Palm Springs as part of $3.8 million in work being done to the city’s main drag. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council approved a contract at its last regular meeting that provides money for several different pedestrian and cyclist safety measures along Palm Canyon Drive.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
foxla.com
Inflation hitting Norco horse rescue
NORCO, Calif. - Norco and horses are inseparable and the Sunshine and Daydreams (S&D) ranch has been a part of the community for years, rescuing older horses headed to out-of-state slaughterhouses and rehabilitating them to either find them new homes, or light work at the ranch. The income from lessons...
Chance of thunderstorms remain in SoCal's mountains, deserts Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday can expect humidity to linger, as thunderstorms continue hitting the deserts and mountains.
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project
The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
theeagle1069.com
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
southocbeaches.com
Corona del Mar Farmers Market Saturday August 6 2022
Corona del Mar Farmers Market Saturday August 6 2022. #CoronadelMar Certified Organic #FarmersMarket is every Saturday Rain or Shine in 2022. This is a Corona del Mar Family Friendly Event from 9:00am to 1:00pm. The Market is at Marguerite and Pacific Coast Highway. Limited parking on-street and in a small...
Orange County organization among many combating hate through historic state funding
The state of California made a historic investment toward preventing and responding to hate - an effort that sprung forth due to rising anti-Asian hate. Here's how that funding will help local communities.
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
theeagle1069.com
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
