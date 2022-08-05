BERNARD, THERESA V., 83, Northern Cambria, passed away August 4, 2022. Born December 30, 1938, in Spangler, the daughter of Frank and Jennie (Wojno) Popovich. Preceded in death by parents and loving husband, Donald “Peck” Bernard, who died July 29, 2020. Survived by son, Don (Ann) Bernard, Bedford; Diane (Pat) McMullen; and grandsons, Troy and Brock McMullen, all of Northern Cambria. Sister of Carol Sasway, St. Benedict. Her family was her priority, and Theresa was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent cook, especially Polish and Italian dishes (her Italian spaghetti sauce was extrordinary) and preparing meals for holidays and family events throughout the years brought her great joy. She enjoyed gambling trips to the casinos with “Peck” and was a social member of the Spangler McDonald VFW Post 7503. She was the former secretary of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, working many years for Fr. Anthony Pollack. A devout Catholic and strong in faith, she raised her family by example, offering her free time to the church as a lector, eucharistic minister, choir member and dedicated volunteer. A member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, she attended daily mass and assisted the priest and staff in any way she could. She had a quick-witted personality and was easy to talk to. Theresa will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Family and friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Groeger officiating. Committal, Holy Cross Cemetery. At Theresa’s request, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Church for candles, masses, or cemetery.

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO