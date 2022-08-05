ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

westcentralsbest.com

T-bone accident on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. - Four people were admitted to the hospital Sunday evening after a collision that occurred on Jewella Avenue. The accident happened at 1:58 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jewella Avenue in the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. There are limited details at this time, but KTBS was informed that it was a T-bone accident and the airbags deployed on both vehicles. The passengers included three children and one child who was secured in a car seat, but sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting reported on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Converse man dies in early morning crash

CONVERSE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man died early Monday morning after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash. State police identified the victim as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, of Converse. He died at the scene. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on state Highway 174 near Highway 483. Dobbs,...
CONVERSE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Accidents
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car

Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

