Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire. It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.
T-bone accident on Jewella Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. - Four people were admitted to the hospital Sunday evening after a collision that occurred on Jewella Avenue. The accident happened at 1:58 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jewella Avenue in the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. There are limited details at this time, but KTBS was informed that it was a T-bone accident and the airbags deployed on both vehicles. The passengers included three children and one child who was secured in a car seat, but sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
Converse man dies in early morning crash
CONVERSE, La. -- A Sabine Parish man died early Monday morning after he was ejected during a single-vehicle crash. State police identified the victim as Jack B. Dobbs, 19, of Converse. He died at the scene. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on state Highway 174 near Highway 483. Dobbs,...
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection. He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12. The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m....
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA News 12 spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
