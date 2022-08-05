SHREVEPORT, La. - Four people were admitted to the hospital Sunday evening after a collision that occurred on Jewella Avenue. The accident happened at 1:58 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jewella Avenue in the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. There are limited details at this time, but KTBS was informed that it was a T-bone accident and the airbags deployed on both vehicles. The passengers included three children and one child who was secured in a car seat, but sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO