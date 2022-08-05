ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nic Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message

There’s a lot going on in the Yellowstone world lately. However, Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nic still find time to slow down and celebrate. For the writer-director-actor, it must feel like the world is at his fingertips. He’s in the middle of putting together Season 5 of his flagship series and has a Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series in the works. What else could he do?
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know

It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Josh Lucas
Person
Kylie Rogers
Person
Wendy Moniz
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Teases
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

See ‘Yellowstone’ Stars’ Best Behind-the-Scenes Shots Ahead of Season 5

“Yellowstone” season 5 is another month closer, and we’re gearing up by looking back on all the sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes photos that the cast has been posting on social media. If there’s one thing we love here, it’s a good sunset photo of the Dutton Ranch. So, let’s take a look back at some of the best behind-the-scenes shots from the “Yellowstone” cast.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Marilyn Monroe movie trailer has dropped – this is the book that Blonde is based on

Set to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the official trailer for the much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has dropped, showing Ana de Armas’s platinum transformation into the lead role.Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the movie reimagines the life of the American singer, actor and model – from her volatile childhood through to her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements with notable figures including President John F Kennedy and the playwright Arthur Miller.The long-awaited film adaptation of Oates’ fictionalised Monroe has been in the works since 2014 and is set to be released globally on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy