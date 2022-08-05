Read on www.digitalspy.com
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nic Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message
There’s a lot going on in the Yellowstone world lately. However, Taylor Sheridan and his wife Nic still find time to slow down and celebrate. For the writer-director-actor, it must feel like the world is at his fingertips. He’s in the middle of putting together Season 5 of his flagship series and has a Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led series in the works. What else could he do?
Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren, and other stars of 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan's series are reportedly getting $1 million or more per episode
Kevin Costner earns $1.3 million per episode for Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," according to Variety. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Sylvester Stallone are all earning $1 million for other Sheridan series. "Yellowstone" is the biggest TV series on cable.
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares a ‘Little Slice of Heaven’ from Behind-the-Scenes of Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser recently shares some images from shooting season 5 in the Bitterroot Valley that he called ‘a little slice of heaven.’
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Shares ‘Birthday Celebration’ Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is celebrating another year around the sun. Recently, the newly-minted 33-year-old celebrated her birthday with a trip with some of her closest gal pals. On Saturday, the actress posted a series of pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram. Although her birthday was on...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Accused of Inappropriate Behavior on Set by ‘End of Days’ Costar
Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently accused of inappropriate behavior by Miriam Margoyles again. Margoyles, who appeared with Schwarzenegger on the 1999 film End of Days, first made the allegations to The Guardian in 2016 and repeated them again today. On Tuesday, July 26th, Margoyles appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Who Is Lake Bell?: Meet The Actress & Chris Rock’s Rumored New Bae
Chris Rock is back in his romance bag. The comedian is currently rumored to be dating actress Lake Bell. The two were first spotted coupled up in public in June while attending a St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium and then again during July 4 weekend when they were seen dipping out of popular […]
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
Elvis Was ‘Always Dressed up,’ Even at Home, Priscilla Presley Says
Even when not performing on stage and in front of crowds, Elvis apparently stayed dressed up, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93
Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
See ‘Yellowstone’ Stars’ Best Behind-the-Scenes Shots Ahead of Season 5
“Yellowstone” season 5 is another month closer, and we’re gearing up by looking back on all the sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes photos that the cast has been posting on social media. If there’s one thing we love here, it’s a good sunset photo of the Dutton Ranch. So, let’s take a look back at some of the best behind-the-scenes shots from the “Yellowstone” cast.
Maya Hawke Is the Spitting Image of Uma Thurman as She Poses for Photo with Her Dad Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke looked just like her mother as she posed on the red carpet with her father Ethan Hawke. The actress teamed up with her father to promote his new docuseries, The Last Movie Stars, and showed an uncanny resemblance to actress Uma Thurman, with her big eyes and easy smile.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Lucas Shares Breathtaking Sunset Video From the Dutton Ranch
Yellowstone star Josh Lucas posted to Instagram to share a stunning sunset video from Season 5 filming at the Dutton Ranch. “Season 5 of @yellowstone is on fire. Our humble basecamp,” the star wrote in his post. He also added a few hashtags to the caption.”#nofilte [email protected] @6666ranch @visitmontana #montana #yellowstone.”
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
The Marilyn Monroe movie trailer has dropped – this is the book that Blonde is based on
Set to premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the official trailer for the much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has dropped, showing Ana de Armas’s platinum transformation into the lead role.Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the movie reimagines the life of the American singer, actor and model – from her volatile childhood through to her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements with notable figures including President John F Kennedy and the playwright Arthur Miller.The long-awaited film adaptation of Oates’ fictionalised Monroe has been in the works since 2014 and is set to be released globally on...
