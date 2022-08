Frank B. Kulpa, age 81, of Mayville, formerly of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. In honoring Frank’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.

