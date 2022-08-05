Faulkton/Highmore Loses VFW State Tourney Opener

Read on drgnews.com
Kimball/White Lake, Flandreau claim wins in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The 90th South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Class B State Tournament continued today at Cadwell Park in Mitchell with it’s final two first round games being completed. The Kimball White Lake Nationals would take on the Castlewood Monarchs. In the bottom first, two men were on for Dylander Pierson who would […]
Dell Rapids and Larchwood win at State Amateur Baseball Tournament
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action. Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants. This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; […]
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor. “He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise...
drgnews.com
Pierre TF Riggs Chapter 6441 named South Dakota Tri-M Chapter of the Year for 2021-2022
The National Association for Music Education has selected the Pierre TF Riggs Tri-M Chapter as the South Dakota Chapter of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Advisor Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen says the National Chapter of the Year Program is designed to motivate and reward chapters that perform service projects, encourage Chapter Officers to perform their duties properly and increase awareness and interest in what other Tri-M® chapters are doing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Second day of SDGA Amateur Championships sees plenty of leaderboard moves
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the SDGA Amateur Championships saw plenty of action at the top of each leaderboard headed into the final day of competition. Jack Lundin led the way in the men’s championship, shooting an eight-under-par round to sit at the top of the leaderboard at eight-under. Jack Tanner shot a six-under-par 66 to move up to second place, sitting at seven-under after two days. Riley Duncanson and Nick Lust sit tied for third place at four-under-par, with Jonah Dohrer and Lucas Schaefbauer rounding out the top five. Jacob Otta, Ryan Jansa, and Will Grevlos are tied for seventh place.
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
q957.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
drgnews.com
Aug. 26 is the nomination deadline for annual SD Retailers Association awards
The South Dakota Retailers Association is accepting nominations for its annual awards– Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and Community Service. Retailers Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored during the Association’s annual banquet in Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
drgnews.com
Prairie Winds 4-H achievement days happen today in Fort Pierre
Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days activities are being held today (Aug. 8, 2022) in Fort Pierre. Static exhibits are on display at the Pat Duffy Community Center and animal projects are at the Schomer Barn on the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Shows this morning include poultry, rabbits and cats. This afternoon...
TODAY.com
See the emotional moment boy presents grandfather with home run baseball
Bruce Carrier of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proof that it's always worth your while to go the distance, especially when it comes to teaching younger generations. Last week, Carrier's grandson, Felix, presented him with the game ball after hitting his very first home-run. In the viral video posted by...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
kelo.com
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
kelo.com
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
kelo.com
A baby was born at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Calf watch was happening at the Sioux Empire Fair today. The fair announced the new baby arrived around 2:30 this afternoon in the Pipestone Discovery Building.
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
